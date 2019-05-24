Bay Springs native, USM grad Jason Forte reflects on basketball career

“And I tell a lot of the younger generation, a lot of the younger kids, I ask one question: What color is this basketball? And everybody’s answer is orange, it’s orange. And I would always say, nah the basketball was green to me,” Forte said. “And it was green because it allowed me to have a scholarship to play at a top Division I school and it also allowed me to play professional for 10 years. Your only competition is the person that you look at in the mirror. And I have a slogan, ‘Fortified – never denied.’ That’s just what I live off every day.”