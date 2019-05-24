Armed Forces Museum hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum held a service Friday to honor the military servicemen and women who’ve made the supreme sacrifice for America.
A Memorial Day ceremony featured addresses by Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s Adjutant General and Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn.
The family of Army Air Corps Lt. Gerald W. Johnston was also honored.
Johnston died during World War II in 1945 when his B-17 bomber crashed in Germany.
Some of the remains of Johnston’s plane have been recently salvaged and are now part of a new exhibit at the museum, which was unveiled during the ceremony.
