Laurel police warn of Social Security phone scam

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police issued a warning Thursday about a recent phone scam targeting Laurel residents.
The Laurel Police Department said in a Facebook post that the scam involves a person receiving a call with an automated recording saying that their social security number has been suspended for illegal activity. Additionally, police said scammer then provides a phone number saying the person must call it to fix the problem or they will be subject to charges.
The department added that anyone who calls the provided number is asked to give personal information that the scammer can then use to commit identity theft or other fraud.
If you receive a phone call like this or have any questions regarding this scam, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440.
