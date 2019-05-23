Hattiesburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop by Hattiesburg police led to a drug arrest on Wednesday night.
Police stopped a Hub City man on U.S. Highway 49 near Miss. Highway 42 around 11:30 p.m., according to a Hattiesburg Police Department news release.
Hattiesburg police arrested 30-year-old Bobby Lewis and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
Officers seized 70 grams of marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun and $3,266 in cash, according to HPD.
Lews was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
