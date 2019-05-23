Hattiesburg provides update on paving projects

Hattiesburg is making progress on its spring 2019 paving projects. (Source: WDAM)
May 23, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 12:01 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg provided an update Thursday to progress made on spring paving projects that were announced in February.

From the list, Hattiesburg has completed paving the following streets:

  • Midway Avenue
  • Mohawk Street
  • McLelland Street
  • South 17th Avenue (from Concart Street to Hardy Street)
  • Concart Street
  • Elnora Knight Road
  • Registrar Street

The city plans to complete McInnis Street and the rest of South 17th Street Avenue, from Adeline Street to the Cloverfield Mall, next week.

You can view a complete list of future paving projects at Hattiesburgms.com.

Posted by City of Hattiesburg-Government on Thursday, May 23, 2019

