Hattiesburg provides update on paving projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg provided an update Thursday to progress made on spring paving projects that were announced in February.
From the list, Hattiesburg has completed paving the following streets:
- Midway Avenue
- Mohawk Street
- McLelland Street
- South 17th Avenue (from Concart Street to Hardy Street)
- Concart Street
- Elnora Knight Road
- Registrar Street
The city plans to complete McInnis Street and the rest of South 17th Street Avenue, from Adeline Street to the Cloverfield Mall, next week.
You can view a complete list of future paving projects at Hattiesburgms.com.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.