Hattiesburg provides update on paving projects

Hey, Hattiesburg! Back in January, we released our Spring 2019 Paving List, and we wanted to provide you with a quick update on those projects. From that list, we've completed: ▪️ Midway Avenue ▪️ Mohawk Street ▪️ McLelland Street ▪️ South 17th Avenue (from Concart Street - Hardy Street) ▪️ Concart Street ▪️ Elnora Knight Road ▪️ Registar Street Next week, we'll wrap up McInnis Street and the rest of South 17th Avenue (from Adeline Street to Cloverleaf Mall). The full list of paving for the Spring/Summer months of 2019 (along with the roads that we have completed since the Fall of 2017) can be accessed here: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/infrastructure/paving/