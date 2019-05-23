Hattiesburg police searching for missing 62-year-old man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing on Thursday.
Police said that 62-year-old Erasmus David Touchstone was last seen on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Westgate Apartments.
According to police, Touchstone could possibly be in his four-door red over tan, 2004 Ford F-150, with a Mississippi disabled tag from Jefferson Davis County, which reads DB M3442.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.