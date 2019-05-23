Hattiesburg police searching for missing 62-year-old man

May 23, 2019 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 2:48 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police said that 62-year-old Erasmus David Touchstone was last seen on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Westgate Apartments.

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Thursday, May 23, 2019

According to police, Touchstone could possibly be in his four-door red over tan, 2004 Ford F-150, with a Mississippi disabled tag from Jefferson Davis County, which reads DB M3442.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.

