First Alert: Friday, Memorial Day weekend forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday will feature morning clouds that will clear out through th day. Morning temperatures will be around 70 and we will top out in the low 90s in the afternoon. No real threat for rain.
Your Memorial Day weekend will feature highs in the mid 90s and no real chance for rain. Heat Index values will be around 100 to 105 degrees, so if you plan on being outside, please take plenty of breaks and seek the shade when possible.
By Tuesday the big bubble of heat will start to fall apart and drag south back intot he Gulf of Mexico. That will help ease our temperatures back to around 90 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday, as a front passes to the north, there may be just enough space in the atmosphere to allow a few showers and storms to develop. Though the chance for rain will be pretty slim. Right now it looks like only a 10- to 20-percent chance for rain both days. highs will be around 90 degrees.
Beyond that, it looks like the ridge starts to build back in next weekend, but it won’t be as robust. Highs will continue to ride around 90 degrees.
