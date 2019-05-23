FCAHS student killed in Hwy. 49 crash

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Forrest County Agricultural High School student Wednesday night.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 49 just north of Main Avenue in Brooklyn when a pickup truck slammed into the back of a 1995 Geo Prizm, causing the car to overturn.
Luck said 14-year-old Elizabeth Jefferson was in the back seat of the Prizm when the crash happened. Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene. Forrest County Agricultural High School Superintendent Dr. Donna Boone confirmed Elizabeth was a student at FCAHS.
“You know, all I can tell you is that we are very saddened and that we are asking for the community’s thoughts and prayers during this time for the FCAHS family as well as the Jefferson family,” said Boone.
Luck said the driver of the car and front seat passenger were taken to Forrest General Hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
Luck said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
This is the second year in a row the FCAHS family has had to deal with a horrible tragedy at the end of the school year. Savannah Gibson, 18, was killed in a crash on May 18, 2018, just hours after walking across the stage for graduation.
