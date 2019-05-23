Boil water notices issued for some Lamar County residents

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials advised some residents of Lamar County to boil water for at least 24 hours for until further notice.
The West Lamar Water Association Inc. issued a boil water notice due to an emergency mainline repair, affecting the the following areas: George Rayborn Road, Lott Town Road, Todd Road, Canty Rayborn Road and New Hope Road. The notice affects approximately 50 households.
The City of Lumberton has also issued a boil water notice due to one or multiple line breaks affecting the following areas: Camp and Eighth Avenue, Ninth Street and all adjoining areas, including people on Ruby Lane who are served by the city. This notice affects approximately 100 customers.
Until tests prove otherwise for these residents, it is advised that community members in the affected areas boil water before consumption. The affected areas will be notified when the water is safe to drink.
