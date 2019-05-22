19-year-old killed in Biloxi crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old Gulfport man is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Biloxi.
Charles Parker Hewes, the nephew of Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, died Tuesday night at the hospital. The accident happened at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Cedar Lake Road.
According to the accident report, Hewes was driving southbound on Cedar Lake Road when he tried to pass another vehicle that was also traveling southbound. Hewes vehicle collided head-on with a stopped F-250 truck that was towing something.
The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Hewes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, said the report.
A passenger who was in the vehicle with Hewes was injured during the crash and also received treatment at the hospital. It’s not clear how severe the passenger’s injuries were. The police report states that the passenger was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.
