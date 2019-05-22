WCU begins site work for new student center

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Site work has begun at William Carey University on a new three-story student center.
It will be built at the center of campus, at the location of the old Tatum Court, the school’s administration building that was destroyed in the January 2017 tornado.
The new center will feature a Baptist Student Union, a new diner and grill, student lounges, computer labs and several offices.
It should be open in fall of 2020.
“In the past 10 years, we’ve seen almost double the enrollment growth on campus, which provides us with different types of students on campus, so we’re looking forward to being able to give them a facility where they’re comfortable and it meets their needs outside of the classroom,” said Valerie Bridgeforth, vice-president of student support at William Carey University.
Meanwhile, the new Tatum Court that’s been under construction for several months is almost ready to open.
University staff said furniture is being moved in, but they said no date for a grand opening has been set yet.
