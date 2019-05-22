Sunny today and hot this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with sunny skies temps in the low 70s. Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs soar to the low 90s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the upper 60s. It will continue to get hotter tomorrow and Friday as highs reach the low 90s under sunny skies and heat indices in the upper 90s. The hottest weather arrives this weekend as highs top out into the mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s!! That would be the hottest weather since last September. The heat will be dialed back to the low 90s for early next week with no chances of rain over the next 10 days.