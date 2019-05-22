Southern Miss walks off in first round of C-USA tournament

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - Matt Wallner lined a two-run home run over the right-field fence, completing an improbable five-run rally over the final two innings Wednesday night as Southern Miss walked off a 6-4 victory in the opening round of the 2019 Conference USA Baseball Championship at MGM Park.
Storme Cooper’s two-run double sparked a three-run, game-tying rally in the ninth inning as the Golden Eagles sent the game into extra innings at 4-4.
Matthew Guidry walked to lead off the 10th inning, and one out later, Wallner lasered his 20th home run of the season onto the grassy hill behind the right-field fence.
Second-seeded USM (35-19) will meet sixth-seeded Marshall (29-26) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a winner’s bracket match.
Seventh-seeded Rice (24-32) will take on third-seeded Louisiana Tech (34-23) at 9 a.m. Thursday.
