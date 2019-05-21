House speaker says Rep. McLeod should resign if domestic violence allegations are true

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about a Mississippi state representative’s Saturday arrest on domestic violence, simple assault charges.
Republican House speaker Philip Gunn is calling on the resignation of state representative Doug McLeod if the alleged domestic violence incident is true.
Gunn says he has tried to contact Republican Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale to request his resignation if what sheriff's deputies accuse him of is true, calling
According to the incident report, George County Sheriff’s deputies said McLeod was very drunk when they arrived at his home. They were answering a call for help that came from inside the house.
The report states another woman in the house told deputies McLeod punched his wife while inside their bedroom. Deputies reported seeing blood on the victim’s face and in the couple’s bedroom. The witness shared other personal details with deputies that we’re choosing not to report.
An ambulance was called to check out the victim’s injuries, and she did not require hospitalization.
McLeod was booked on simple assault charges and has since bonded out.
State Representative Doug McLeod represents District 107, which includes George and Stone County. WLOX News attempted to contact Representative McLeod for comment, but so far we’ve been unable to reach him.
The sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation.
Gunn says he has tried to contact McLeod.
