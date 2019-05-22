After graduation comes graduate school options

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Commencement was last week and graduates from the University of Southern Mississippi are now alumni and are getting ready to take the next step in their lives. That means that some will begin their professional careers and others will continue their education in graduate school.
At Southern Miss, the vision for graduate school is, “Operating within the values of a student-focused, doctoral-level, higher research activity university, the Graduate School at The University of Southern Mississippi will be a model for excellence and accomplishment in public graduate education.”
WDAM talked with administrators inside the School of Library and Information Science, who said that at least 170 students are in their specific graduate program. Professor and Director, Teresa Welsh, said students must complete 40 credit hours for the program.
“We now have about 175 students and about half are in the state of Mississippi scattered about the other half are across the U.S.," said Walsh.
WDAM reached out to the financial aid office and they tell us summer graduate school students in-state will pay at least $473 per credit hour. If you look at it as a flat rate, 9 to 13 hours would cost a student at least $4,000.
According to USM’s website, the mission of the Graduate School is to “foster a culture of excellence and integrity in graduate education, producing a diverse population of graduates whose competence, conduct, and professional presence set them apart in a competitive workforce and bring distinction to our institution.”
Staying true to the slogan, “Elevating you to a higher level of academic and professional achievement." After most Golden eagles graduate they are encouraged to continue their education, but for some it can be costly.
The McNair Scholars Program at USM is a federal TRIO program is funded across the United States and Puerto Rico by the U.S. Department of Education, according to the website. Through a grant competition, grant funds are awarded to institutions of higher education to prepare eligible participants for doctoral studies through involvement in research and other scholarly activities. The scholars program is only one option for students when looking for financial help.
Deadlines for the fall term is Aug. 15. The spring term application must be turned in before Jan. 15 and the summer term will be due May 15.
