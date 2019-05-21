Sleeping baby found alone near Phoenix grocery store; police accuse woman of abandoning him

The Phoenix Police Family Investigations Bureau is asking for help with locating the woman in this video. CHILD NEGLECT – ABANDONMENT Date/Time: Saturday, May 18, 2019; 8:00 a.m. Location: 1900 West Indian School Road Suspect: Unknown female, 20 to 40 years of age Details: On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at around 8:00 a.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to a check welfare call near 1900 West Indian School Road. A small child was found alone sleeping in a stroller with no one else around. The child was transported as a precaution to the hospital and was found to be uninjured. He has since been turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. At the time he was found, he was wearing a black “The Beatles” t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and one gray sock. Investigators determined through surveillance video that the child was with a woman earlier that day who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 40. She has not since been identified, nor located. Anyone with information about the child or the woman is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.