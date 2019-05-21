Mississippi heartbeat law banning most abortions heads to federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal district Judge Carlton Reeves heard oral arguments Tuesday on the heartbeat law, which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. If passed, the law would take effect July 1.
By midday Tuesday, Judge Reeves dismissed the court without a ruling but said he will try to rule as soon as possible.
We’ll update this story with the latest from the court as soon as possible.
The Center for Reproductive Rights, on behalf of the Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged the law. They argue that many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks. They are suing the state over the law signed by Governor Phil Bryant in March.
Jackson Women’s Health Organization houses Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.
In November of 2018, Judge Reeves struck down the state’s 15-week abortion ban saying it violated the Fourteenth Amendment. The state of Mississippi says the law protects human life.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves is expected to hear the arguments Tuesday at 9 a.m. It is unclear if Reeves will issue an immediate decision.
Other governors that have signed bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected include Kentucky, Ohio, and Georgia. The state of Alabama signed a measure making abortion a felony in nearly all cases.
