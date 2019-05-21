Man accused of pointing gun at vehicles in Columbia parking lot

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police arrested a man Monday evening accused of pointing a handgun at vehicles while stumbling through a Walmart parking lot.
Officers arrived on scene and quickly took the man, identified as Derrick Dement, into custody without incident, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police said the weapon was not loaded.
Dement was transported to the Marion Walthall Correctional Facility and charged with public drunkenness, brandishing a firearm and disorderly conduct, according to CPD.
Police said the man’s wife, Faith Dement, was inside the store at the time of the incident. Officers discovered Xanax pills inside Faith Dement’s purse and charged her with possession of a controlled substance, according to CPD.
