Miss. state representative arrested in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi state lawmaker was arrested over the weekend on a charge of domestic violence-simple assault, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials with the department said Republican Rep. Douglas McLeod, 58, was arrested Saturday on the misdemeanor charge. Further details on McLeod’s arrest were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.
Mcleod had his initial appearance before a George County Justice Court judge who set bond at $1,000. McLeod has bonded out of jail, officials confirm.
We have reached out to McLeod’s office for comment through email and phone calls. The person who answered our phone call to the number listed on McLeod’s Mississippi House of Representatives webpage said they had “no comment” on the arrest.
McLeod, of Lucedale, has served in the Mississippi legislature since 2012 and currently represents District 107, which covers George and Stone counties. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, McLeod is running unopposed in this year’s District 107 election.
