MHP looking for recruits for Cadet Class 64

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is accepting applications for its next batch of recruits for Cadet Class 64.
Applications must be mailed to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety by May 31, 2019. MHP Troop J spokesman Travis Luck said potential candidates can pick up applications from any sub-station throughout the state.
Trooper School, which lasts approximately 22 weeks, will begin in December.
“We say we have the number one academy in the state, which we do,” said Luck. “As a city police officer and now as a state trooper, I can compare and I can let you know that the training is unbelievable but it’s for a reason.”
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Cadet School includes a physical training program involving four basic components: cardiovascular fitness, strength, endurance and agility.
For more information about trooper school, you can visit DPS.state.ms.us.
Applications can be downloaded here.
You can also speak with a recruiter by emailing MHPrecruiting@dps.ms.gov.
