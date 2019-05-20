LIST: Summer feeding programs in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Several school districts across the Pine Belt are doing their part to make sure no child goes hungry this summer. These school districts are offering free meals to students over the summer break.
Below is a list of summer feeding program sites here in the Pine Belt where breakfast and lunch will be served:
Hattiesburg
Breakfast and lunch are free to anyone 18 years old or younger. Adult meal prices are $2.25 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.
Burger Middle School
- Monday through Friday from June 3 to June 28.
- Breakfast served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodley Elementary School
- Monday through Friday from June 3 to July 12.
- Breakfast served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Lillie Burney STEAM Academy
- Monday through Friday from June 3 to July 19.
- Breakfast served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jefferson Davis County
Breakfast and lunch are free to anyone 18 years old or younger. Adult meal prices are $2 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.
J.E. Johnson Elementary
- Monday through Thurday from June 3 to June 27.
- Breakfast served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Davis County High School
- Monday through Thursday from June 3 to June 27 and July 8 to July 31.
- Breakfast #1 served from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- Breakfast #2 served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch #1 served 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Lunch #2 served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jones County
West Jones High School
- From June 3 to July 25.
- Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m..
- Lunch served from 11: a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Northeast Jones High School
- From June 3 to July 25.
- Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m..
- Lunch served from 11: a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
South Jones High School
- From June 3 to July 25.
- Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m..
- Lunch served from 11: a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wayne County
Wayne County High School
- Monday through Friday from May 28 to June 27
- Breakfast served from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch served from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Laurel
Lunch will be provided to ages 18 and younger at no charge.
James A. Townley
- From June 3 to July 26 and closed on July 4.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Brown Circle
- From June 3 to July 26 and closed on July 4.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Windsor Court
- From June 3 to July 26 and closed on July 4.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
St. Paul Methodist Church
- From June 3 to July 26 and closed on July 4.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
L.T. Ellis Center
- From June 3 to July 26 and closed on July 4.
- Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
