Fisherman who drowned in Covington County identified

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities identified the fisherman who drowned in Covington County Sunday.
Covington County Coroner Chris DeQuila identified the man as 44-year-old Lejon Lee Fairley, of Prentiss.
“It looks as though it will be an accidental drowning, but the body has been sent for an autopsy to rule out any other causes of death,” DaQuila said.
Covington County Undersheriff Layne McLaurin said the man drowned while fishing in a privately-owned lake in the South Rock Hill community.
The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation, McLaurin said.
