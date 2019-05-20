City of Hattiesburg begins Historic Preservation week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is highlighting the rich history its buildings and neighborhoods hold.
Historic Preservation week is officially underway in the Hub City.
"We feel like it’s worth highlighting those types of buildings,” said Russell Archer, Historic Preservation Planner.
The month of May is historic preservation month, but the city wanted to take the celebration a step further by dedicating an entire week to its historical features.
"We continue to have more interest in these types of events, not just from people who live and work in the historic district, but also from anyone who is interested in history or Hattiesburg in general,” said Archer.
There will be an event each day this week highlighting the historical buildings and neighborhoods in the Hub City.
"We have a great week lined up. We have everything from homeowners’ workshops to a walking tour. One of our more popular workshops is going to deal with researching your home and your neighborhood,” said Archer.
Organizers said dedicating this week to the history of the city is important.
“This is the built environment that we all live and work and operate within,” Archer said. “It’s kind of gives us a unique and special backdrop. It gives us a good context for where Hattiesburg came from and where it’s going. It’s just really neat to learn more about the historic buildings around us and celebrate that.”
Here is a list of this weeks events:
Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- Special Guest Presentation: Belinda Stewart, Preservation Architect
- Cultural Center, 723 Main Street
- Register here
Wednesday, May 22, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- “Your Home’s DNA: researching a home’s history”
- Walthall Room, 601 Court Street
- Register here
Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- “Jane’s Walk” through Newman-Buschman District
- Begins at Depot Kitchen & Market, 209 Buschman St.
- Register here
Friday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Special Presentation: “A Renaissance on Main Street”
- Former Hattiesburg American building, 825 N Main St.
- Register here
This is the third year for the city to hold it’s own historic preservation week.
