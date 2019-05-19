Wednesday forecast: Hot with stray showers possible

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Passing clouds and a stray shower will be the only weather concerns this afternoon and evening. Once the sun goes down, the temperatures will follow. The 80s will ease back into the 70s overnight.
Wednesday will be a repeat of today. Afternoon clouds here and there with a stray shower or storm possible. The chance for rain will be around 10%. Afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph and heat index values up into the 95- to 100-degree range.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest weather we’ve seen since the middle of September last year. Each day we will see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s. Some folks may even tag the upper 90s on Friday and Saturday. And it wouldn’t be surprising if car thermometers read more than 100 degrees, too.
Heat index values will be between 95 and 105 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With no chance for rain, make sure you are staying hydrated and protecting yourself from the heat.
By Monday and Tuesday of next week the heat will start to subside and by midweek next week a weak front may try to push through the area. The term “cold front” is being used technically, and will no be reflected in the temperatures much. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 90s. And as the front tries to move through, highs will still manage the upper 80s.
The chance for rain associated with this front next Wednesday and Thursday is only about 10 to 20%. Not great. And once it passes, the area dries out again and warms back into the 90-degree range.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.