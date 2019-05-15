Sumrall walks it off to Pearl

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - Over the past twelve years, both the Sumrall and West Lauderdale baseball programs have known success.
The Bobcats won five class 3A state championships since 2008 and the Knights have captured four class 4A titles since 2007.
The schools met Tuesday in game three of a 4A South State series to see which storied program received another shot at the state championship. Sumrall prevailed with a 7-6 victory, advancing to the school’s first 4A state title series.
The Bobcats trailed West Lauderdale 6-5 headed to the bottom of the seventh inning. PRCC signee Graham Crawford delivered a 1-out RBI single to right field that tied the game.
Moments later, Hunter Barrett sent a sacrifice-fly to deep right, scoring Dannis Jackson for the game-winning run.
Sumrall faces New Hope in game one of its state championship series on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
