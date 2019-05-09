PRCC upsets Lady Bobcats, Jones baseball grabs win

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The town of Ellisville was alive on Wednesday with the sounds of baseball and softball.
No. 7 Jones College opened the Region 23 tournament with a 10-4 win over Hinds Community College. The Bobcats host Hinds in game two of the best-of-three series on Thursday at 10 a.m.
PRCC softball upset the No. 3 Lady Bobcats 8-2 in game one of the MACJC tournament. The Lady Wildcats battle Northeast on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Jones faces East Central at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in an elimination game.
In Poplarville, PRCC beat East Central 4-3 in game one of its Region 23 play-in series. Game two is set for Thursday at 2 p.m.
