USM rides 8-game win streak into battle with Ole Miss

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Winners of eight straight, Southern Miss (29-13) heads into one of the toughest weeks of the season.
Thirteenth-ranked Ole Miss (30-15) visits Pete Taylor Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Florida Atlantic – who sits just two games behind USM in the Conference USA standings – travels to Hattiesburg for a three-game series beginning on Friday.
Fortunately, the Golden Eagles seem to be playing their best baseball of the season. Southern went 5-0 last week – highlighted by Tuesday’s walk-off win over UL-Lafayette, Hunter Slater’s record-tying three home runs and eight RBIs in Wednesday’s win at New Orleans and Walker Powell’s career-best ten strikeouts in a C-USA pitcher of the week performance on Friday.
Head coach Scott Berry hopes to harness whatever ingredients have led to this recipe for success.
“We’re at a point in our season right now where chemistry is important with our club,” Berry said. “We have guys that are accepting their roles, willing to play those roles and when those roles change they’re ready to do anything that we ask them. And I think that’s what you strive for from the first game on. Sometimes it takes longer and deeper in the season to get that feel. Sometimes you never get it. The sooner you can get that, the more chance of success you’ll have as a team. But I like the way that our guys are playing together, and I like the energy that they’re bringing every game out there and it’s showing in how they’re competing.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.