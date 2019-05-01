Jones sweeps PRCC in baseball “Catfight”

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The hottest ticket in town on Tuesday night was at Dub Herring Park as No. 5 Pearl River Community College hosted No. 7 Jones College in a doubleheader.
There were added stakes to this year’s annual “Catfight,” with both clubs entering Tuesday tied for third place in the MACJC standings.
Jones pulled out two one-run victories – 9-8 and 6-5 – to take sole possession of third place in the conference.
With the sweep, the Bobcats improve to 34-8 (19-7 MACJC) while the Wildcats drop to 32-11 (17-9 MACJC).
PRCC hosts Northwest on “sophomore day” on Friday in a doubleheader. Jones closes out the regular season on Friday against East Mississippi at Community Bank Park.
