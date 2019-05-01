Bassfield twins get shot at the NFL

BASSFIELD, MS (WDAM) - It’s been a week of excitement for Pine Belt players who got those life-changing calls during the 2019 NFL Draft. One mother in Jefferson Davis County is sending her second son off to the gridiron on a professional level.
WDAM crews ran into Monica Moore, and she told us how she spent announcement day with her recently signed son.
C.J. Moore just signed as an undrafted free agent and is headed for his run at the big leagues with the Detroit Lions.
“It was just nerve-racking because I went through it with my eldest son Alvin Junior. It was just nerve-racking,” said Monica.
She modestly came out of her office at the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office.
Monica was shy and didn’t draw attention. It was her coworkers who announced she was the mom of two football stars out of the small town of Bassfield.
The twins, C.J. and A.J. Moore, are known for “showing up and showing out” at Ole Miss.
“Hard work finally paid off. They still have to work hard,” Monica said.
A.J. Moore, too, entered the league as a free agent signing to the New England Patriots just last year.
He now toughs it out with the Houston Texans. He made his NFL debut back in September.
C.J. Moore now has the chance to make his mark and do the same.
She said her son, C.J., was nervous about the signing process.
“He didn’t want to watch it. He wanted to go mud riding, so we went to Collins and had fun for that day,” Monica said.
It’s that good ol’ country family fun the twins grew up enjoying.
Soon after, he got the call.
“He got several calls, but at the end, the Detroit Lions called and he went undrafted with the Detroit Lions,” Monica said.
The twins are both putting Mississippi on the map and making Bassfield proud.
“Oh my, I just don’t have words to fill in. I’m just very proud of them,” Moore said.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.