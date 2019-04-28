Bassfield native Jamal Peters joins Colts as UDFA

BASSFIELD, MS (WDAM) - Peters thought his football career was over when three games into his senior season with the Bulldogs he tore his MCL and PCL.
Jamal Peters thought his football career might be over after tearing his MCL and PCL three games into his senior season at Mississippi State.
Now the Bassfield native prepares for the NFL after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts.
“It was like the seventh round and there was five more picks left,” Peters said. “I was just anxious, worried and stressed out the whole day because I didn’t see my name. My mom said, ‘Keep praying.’ And by the time she said that, I had a call from one of the [Colts] scouts.”
At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Peters provides a physicality other cornerbacks cannot. He recorded 99 tackles, ten pass breakups and forced five turnovers during his four years in Starkville.
Prior to that, he helped Bassfield to three state championships from 2012-2014.
“They like my size,” Peters said. “I could bring a lot to the table with my speed and being physical. Basically, my ball skills and having a love for the game. They can’t wait to have me there practicing with them.”
Peters leaves for Indiana on Thursday to prepare for the Colts’ rookie minicamp on May 3. Indianapolis begins OTA workouts on May 21.
“It hasn’t hit me yet because I’m still in shock right now that I’m actually going to be playing in the NFL,” Peters said. “It’s a good organization. I’m just glad they took a chance on me.”
