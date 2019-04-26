Oakland Raiders draft MSU’s Johnathan Abram in 1st round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, TN (WDAM) - The Oakland Raiders drafted former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram with the 27th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
The Columbia native opened the eyes of scouts following an All-SEC senior season at Mississippi State in which he led the conference with 99 tackles.
Abram played quarterback most of his high school career at East Marion. His college career began at Georgia, however, with the departure of Mark Richt, he transferred to Jones County College in 2016.
Abram, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound physical defensive back who loves contact, competed in the 2019 NFL Combine where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds and jumped to 116 inches in the broad jump.
