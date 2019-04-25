Top of Class 2019 airdates

April 25, 2019 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 10:32 AM
Airdate School #1 School #2 Download Video
May 6 Bay Springs High School West Marion High School https://vimeo.com/334054851
May 7 Columbia Academy Seminary High School https://vimeo.com/334054882
May 8 Columbia High School Salem Attendance Center https://vimeo.com/334054913
May 9 East Marion High School Richton High School https://vimeo.com/334054942
May 10 Hattiesburg High School Raleigh High School https://vimeo.com/334054962
May 13 Lamar Christian High School Quitman High School https://vimeo.com/335467605
May 14 Laurel High School Presbyterian Christian School https://vimeo.com/335467634
May 15 Lumberton High School Prentiss Christian Academy https://vimeo.com/335467664
May 16 Mt Olive High School Petal High School https://vimeo.com/335467698
May 17 Northeast Jones High School Next Week Preview https://vimeo.com/335467732
May 20 Oak Grove High School Perry Central High School https://vimeo.com/336900745
May 21 Collins High School West Jones High School https://vimeo.com/336900774
May 22 Enterprise High School Wayne County High School https://vimeo.com/336900800
May 23 Forrest County Agricultural High School Wayne Academy Link available May 23
May 24 Tylertown High School Next Week Preview Link available May 24
May 27 Greene County High School Taylorsville High School Link available May 27
May 28 Heidelberg High School Sylva Bay Academy Link available May 28
May 29 Jefferson Davis County High School Sumrall High School Link available May 29
May 30 Laurel Christian High School Stringer Attendance Center Link available May 30
May 31 Magee High School Next Week Preview Link available May 31
June 3 Mendenhall High School Stone High School Link available June 3
June 4 Mize Attendance Center South Jones High School Link available June 4
June 5 North Forrest High School Simpson Academy Link available June 5
June 6 Purvis High School Sacred Heart Catholic School Link available June 6
June 7 Year End Review Year End Review Link available June 7

One-minute videos will be aired Monday through Friday at 5:58 a.m., beginning May 6, for five weeks. The videos will be available for viewing on wdam.com/topofclass after they air.