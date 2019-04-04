Pearl River hoops trio named all-state

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College had three players named either first or second team All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
Guards Brandon Rachal and guard Cedric Brim Jr. were named first-team All-MACJC. Guard Eric Thomas was a second-team All-MACJC selection.
PRCC, which won a Region 23 championship to reach the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national championship tourney for the first time, led all Mississippi junior colleges with the three selections to the MACJC first and second teams.
Rachal, a Natchitoches, La., native and Louisiana State University transfer, led the Wildcats with 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He also finished with 2.7 assists per game.
Rachal, who earned a spot on the All-Region 23 tournament team, was named MACJC Player of the Week three times this season and earned NJCAA Player of the Week honors once.
Brim, a Tupelo native, averaged 14.4 points and 2.3 assists a game. Another All-Region 23 tournament selection, Brim was named MACJC Player of the Week once.
Brim has signed with the University of North Alabama.
Thomas, a Canton native, averaged 12.3 points and 2.8 assists a game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.
