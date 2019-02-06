National Signing Day 2019: The latest college commits in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Some of the best high school athletes in the Pine Belt signed their letters of intent to play at the next level Wednesday.
Here are the latest signees around the Pine Belt:
- West Jones K Walker Thompson (Ole Miss)
- Seminary DT Nathan Pickering (Mississippi State)
- West Jones DE Byron Young (Alabama)
- Jefferson Davis County WR Michael Armstrong (Mississippi College)
- Collins ATH Akeem McNair (Alcorn State)
- Collins DE/T Darius Baker (Coahoma Community College)
- Columbia LB Kevon Cloyd (Jones College)
- Oak Grove LB Rasaiah Ruffin (Jones College)
- Green County LB Blake Daughdrill (Jones College)
- Columbia OL Reagan Davis (Pearl River Community College)
- Hattiesburg OL Eric Handy (Pearl River Community College)
- Stringer defensive back Anthony Thomas (East Central Community College)
- Stringer linebacker R.J. Holifield (East Central Community College)
- Oak Grove QB John Rhys Plumlee (Ole Miss)
- Petal Hunter Napper (Mississippi College)
- Petal OL John Przysucha (Milsaps College)
- Petal WR Trent Williams (PRCC)
- Laurel RB Zias Perryman (East Mississippi)
- Laurel WR Jontarious Henderson (East Mississippi)
- Laurel OL Brian Cooley (East Mississippi)
- Laurel’s Levi Walker (Northwest Mississippi)
- Sumrall DB Nijewel Coleman (PRCC)
- Sumrall’s Soloman Landrum (Mississippi Gulf Coast)
- Oak Grove WR Kevin Barnett (Northwest Mississippi)
- Oak Grove TE Rasaiah Ruffin (Jones College)
- Oak Grove’s Jeric Franklin (Jones College)
- Oak Grove DL Austin Todd (East Mississippi)
- Oak Grove athlete Ben Johnson (Northwest Mississippi)
- Oak Grove’s Tyson Keys (Northwest Mississippi)
- Oak Grove’s Kaleb Carter (East Mississippi)
- Oak Grove’s Johnny Magee (Jones College)
- Oak Grove’s Thomas Holford (Mississippi Gulf Coast)
- Heidelberg’s TyJuan Jones (Southwest Mississippi)
- North Forrest DB Tra’Jen Anderson (East Central)
- Hattiesburg WR Darius Ruffin (Northwest Mississippi)
- Hattiesburg RB Drexlan Allen (Jackson State)
- Hattiesburg DE Chris Turner (PRCC)
- Hattiesburg safety Tadrian Leflore (Mississippi Gulf Coast)
- Hattiesburg DE Rasheim Jordan (PRCC)
- Hattiesburg CB Jadarrius Perkins (Mississippi Gulf Coast)
- Hattiesburg K/P Gayden Hence (PRCC)
- West Jones DL Damion Cunningham (Southwest Community College)
