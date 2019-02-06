Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

DeSoto County deputy resigns after DUI charge

(Source: MHP)
(Source: MHP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 at 9:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Blake Channell, 28, was arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol on I-59 in Forrest County Jan. 31.

Channell was charged with driving under the influence and obstructing the roadway.

He resigned from the department Feb. 1.

He had been employed by the department since June 25, 2018.

NOTE: The charges against Channell were later dropped following a not guilty plea in 2019.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Cody Saulters was captured on Highway 84 East.
Escaped grand larceny suspect captured in Jones Co.
Traveling back from Italy
Hattiesburg woman was stuck in Italy with heart problems
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was...
HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested
John Schramn, 58, of Hattiesburg, is under arrest on one county of felony child abuse to a...
Police arrest Hattiesburg man in child abuse case

Latest News

Two Mississippians won prizes of $50,000 and $10,000, respectively, in recent lottery drawings.
Growing jackpots produce big winners
TEC in Bay Springs
TEC completes additional broadband access in Raleigh
FILE - Nancy New, who with her son, Zachary, ran a private education company in Mississippi,...
Defendant: Former Mississippi governor ordered payments to NFL’s Brett Favre
Ukraine refugee lands teaching job in Capital City
Ukraine refugee lands teaching job in Capital City
Increased security measures will be in place to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time at the...
Increased security measures in place to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time at the Jackson Black Rodeo this weekend