DeSoto County deputy resigns after DUI charge

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - A DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Blake Channell, 28, was arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol on I-59 in Forrest County Jan. 31.

Channell was charged with driving under the influence and obstructing the roadway.

He resigned from the department Feb. 1.

He had been employed by the department since June 25, 2018.

NOTE: The charges against Channell were later dropped following a not guilty plea in 2019.

