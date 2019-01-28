Saints linebacker Demario Davis hosts try-outs for new 7-on-7 travel football team

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In his first season with the Saints, Mississippi native Demario Davis lead the defense in tackles. Now, the linebacker is hoping to make an impact off the field with his new Devoted Dreamers 7-on-7 travel football team. The linebacker said 30 athletes will be selected to be apart of the team. Members of the team will learn from former and current NFL players at no cost at all.
“My goal is to create a program that really focuses on character and focuses on building more well-rounded student athletes. You may have the talent, but you also have to be able to perform well in the classroom” said Davis. “You have to be able to make good decisions off the field. That’s what is the most important part to me, so being able to select from the top players in the state of Mississippi and to be able to focus on those attributes is what’s most exciting to me.”
One of the Mississippi athletes competing for a spot is Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes.
“He’s one of the top players in the state of course. A top QB, so he and some other kids were be competing for that QB. Any team is lead by their QB, so having him on of the to players in the state to be apart of the program is exciting," said Davis.
Davis is hosting another tryout next month on February 7th before making the final 30.
