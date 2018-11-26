Skip to content
Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Marketplace
7 On the Road
One Tank Trips
Player of the Week
News
Watch Live
VIDEO
Weather
Sports
Community
Election Results
TV LISTINGS
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Video
SkyView
Download Our Apps
Send us your photo/video
News
National
State
Education
Good News
Crime
Investigate
Editorial
Sports
Scores
HS Highlights
Player of the Week
Southern Miss
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Tim's Two Cents Podcast
Weather
Hurricane
Rex’s Weather Kidscast
First Alert Weather Days
Health
Stop Suicide
Pink Up for Breast Cancer
Business
Consumer
National
Money
Programming
Sunrise
Midday
Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Elections
Election Results
Community
7 on the Road
One Tank Trips
Calendar
Gas Prices
About Us
Submit a News Tip
Contact Us
Jobs
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Enter for a chance to win!
40
Currently in
Hattiesburg, MS
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
RELATED CONTENT
Countdown to Christmas
Enter for a chance to win!
Published 9m at 11:01 PM
Pick the Winner Contest
August 18
August 18
Facebook Fan of the Day
June 10
June 10
WDAM Birthday Club
December 26
December 26
Nick Knows
Enter for a chance to win!
October 1
October 1