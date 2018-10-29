LIST: Halloween Trick-or-Treat times & events in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Check out your local trick-or-treating times around the Pine Belt! If you do not see your city’s trick-or-treating time, please contact your local town city hall.
Trick-or-Treat dates/times
Oct. 30 - Ellisville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Waynesboro: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 - New Augusta: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Lamar County: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Hattiesburg: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 31- Laurel: 6 p.m. ro 8 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Columbia: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Petal: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat events
Oct. 30 - Avenues Halloween Parade: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Hattiesburg Zoo: “Zoo Boo” 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Jones College Treats in the Streets: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 - Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Trunk-or-Treat: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 26, 27, and 31 - North Forrest VFD: “Haunted Forest.” Ticket booth opens at 7 p.m.; forest opens at 8 p.m. Visit North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest Facebook page for more details.
Oct. 31 - Bay Springs Trick-or-Treat on the Brick Street: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Admission: $2
