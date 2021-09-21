Skip to content
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Another South Mississippi victim of prolific serial killer Samuel Little has been identified, more than 40 years after her death.
News
“Steel Magnolias” to open Friday at the Laurel Little Theater
News
Waitr bringing 200 new jobs to Hub City area
September is National Recovery Month
Sponsored
Crime
Man arrested on drugs, firearm charges following Perry Co. traffic stop
Community
Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Covington Co. home
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Charles Herrington
Family members said she was being treated for smoke inhalation.
NFL
From clutch to Klutch: Damarius Bilbo’s journey from star quarterback to star agent
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Michael Dugan
Around the turn of the century, Damarius Bilbo was clutch. He led Moss Point to the 2000 state title as the Tigers’ quarterback, and was named national player of the year.
News
Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
WDAM Staff
A Jones County man is accused of shooting and killing his father on Monday afternoon.
News
Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
WDAM Staff
The fire department reported that everyone was out of the residence at the time.
State
Mississippi takes management of prison from private company
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Management & Training Corp. is the private company most recently contracted to operate the 1,000-bed, medium-security prison.
Forecast
Cold front heads through the Pine Belt, may cause showers
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Rex Thompson
The front will push to the east and be out of here Wednesday morning. A much cooler and drier airmass will move in behind the front.
Extended Forecast
Forecast
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden - 9/21
News
USM Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 102nd season
Coronavirus
Pfizer delivers promising results today regarding children between the ages 5-11 year old
News
Jasper County family pleaing for justice
News
Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Law enforcement officials say they were unable to confirm any of the several tips they received on Brian Laundrie.
State
UMMC hires first female police chief, how she plans to connect with community
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Sharie Nicole
Her name is Mary Eileen Paradis and she’s a fourth-generation “cop” from Chicago, Illinois.
Coronavirus
MSDH: 1,669 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported on Tuesday
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
WDAM Staff
Around 162 new cases and three deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.
Community
Monday starts Railroad Safety Week in Mississippi
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Will Polston
First responders, the rail commission and members of MDOT are handing out pamphlets regarding rail safety and how to properly come up to a railroad.
News
Local public library helping to improve literacy for area students
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Caroline Wood
The Mississippi Department of Education says literacy skills are increasing across Mississippi, but we’re told many students still slip through the cracks.
Back to School
USM Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 102nd season
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Will Polston
The orchestra will be performing for a live crowd for the first time in 18 months.
News
Jasper County family frustrated with the handling of a murder trial
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Mia Monet
A Jasper County mother pleads for justice to be served in the death of her daughter, Dominique Henry.
Coronavirus
Pfizer data shows vaccine safe and effective for younger children
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
John Fitzhugh
The data released on Monday is from a study of 2,268 children ages 5 to 11. The results show that the vaccine is safe and produced strong antibodies to fight the novel coronavirus.
News
Marco’s Chicken & Waffles asking for food drive donations
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Mia Monet
A Hattiesburg restaurant owner is planning to feed 1,000 people with a Thanksgiving food give-a-way.
News
Bids being accepted for renovating the Oak Park Alumni Building in Laurel
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Eddie Robertson
First constructed in 1928, it’s the last standing structure that was once part of a sprawling Oak Park Vocational High School campus.
News
Canebrake Utilities issues boil water notice
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
WDAM Staff
Officials said around 60 - 75 houses will be affected.
Coronavirus
Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Courtney Ann Jackson
Witcher believes his billboard may have prompted the board of medical licensure adopting a Medical Misinformation or Disinformation policy.
Crime
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By
WDAM Staff
JCSD says the scene is still active but there is no further threat.
Crime
Lumberton man sentenced for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By
WDAM Staff
A Lumberton man was sentenced to at least 12 years for two counts of sexual crimes.
News
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By
Devin Pavlou
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama.
State
‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.
News
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
and
Brendan Hall
According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Copiah County.
State
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By
Sharie Nicole
He downplayed the state’s death rate, reportedly the highest, per capita, in the country.
State
‘Un(re)solved’ exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
“Un(re)solved” focuses on the federal investigation of more than 150 cold cases under a law enacted in 2008, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
Coronavirus
MSDH: 2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported on Monday
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT
|
By
WDAM Staff
Around 251 new cases and 11 deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.
News
Moselle man charged in connection to stolen ATV
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By
WDAM Staff
The Jones County Sheriff's Department has been searching for the suspect since early September.
Political
Supreme Court will hear arguments in Miss. abortion case on Dec. 1
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
|
By
WLBT.com Staff
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn the decades-old abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade.