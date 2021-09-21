Win Stuff
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified

Another South Mississippi victim of prolific serial killer Samuel Little has been identified, more than 40 years after her death.
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...

You can reserve your tickets by calling 601-428-0140 or by going to the Laurel Little Theater...
“Steel Magnolias” to open Friday at the Laurel Little Theater

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers in...
Waitr bringing 200 new jobs to Hub City area
September is National Recovery Month
Simi Armahn McCarty, 21, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled...
Man arrested on drugs, firearm charges following Perry Co. traffic stop

Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Covington Co. home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Herrington
Family members said she was being treated for smoke inhalation.

From clutch to Klutch: Damarius Bilbo’s journey from star quarterback to star agent

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Dugan
Around the turn of the century, Damarius Bilbo was clutch. He led Moss Point to the 2000 state title as the Tigers’ quarterback, and was named national player of the year.

Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDAM Staff
A Jones County man is accused of shooting and killing his father on Monday afternoon.

Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDAM Staff
The fire department reported that everyone was out of the residence at the time.

Mississippi takes management of prison from private company

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Management & Training Corp. is the private company most recently contracted to operate the 1,000-bed, medium-security prison.

Cold front heads through the Pine Belt, may cause showers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rex Thompson
The front will push to the east and be out of here Wednesday morning. A much cooler and drier airmass will move in behind the front.
Extended Forecast
Weather - Branden
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden - 9/21

.
USM Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 102nd season

Some parents remain weary about getting their children vaccinated, while others are ready to...
Pfizer delivers promising results today regarding children between the ages 5-11 year old

.
Jasper County family pleaing for justice

Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Devin Pavlou
Law enforcement officials say they were unable to confirm any of the several tips they received on Brian Laundrie.

UMMC hires first female police chief, how she plans to connect with community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
Her name is Mary Eileen Paradis and she’s a fourth-generation “cop” from Chicago, Illinois.

MSDH: 1,669 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDAM Staff
Around 162 new cases and three deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

Monday starts Railroad Safety Week in Mississippi

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Will Polston
First responders, the rail commission and members of MDOT are handing out pamphlets regarding rail safety and how to properly come up to a railroad.

Local public library helping to improve literacy for area students

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Caroline Wood
The Mississippi Department of Education says literacy skills are increasing across Mississippi, but we’re told many students still slip through the cracks.

USM Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 102nd season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Will Polston
The orchestra will be performing for a live crowd for the first time in 18 months.

Jasper County family frustrated with the handling of a murder trial

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mia Monet
A Jasper County mother pleads for justice to be served in the death of her daughter, Dominique Henry.

Pfizer data shows vaccine safe and effective for younger children

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Fitzhugh
The data released on Monday is from a study of 2,268 children ages 5 to 11. The results show that the vaccine is safe and produced strong antibodies to fight the novel coronavirus.

Marco’s Chicken & Waffles asking for food drive donations

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mia Monet
A Hattiesburg restaurant owner is planning to feed 1,000 people with a Thanksgiving food give-a-way.

Bids being accepted for renovating the Oak Park Alumni Building in Laurel

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eddie Robertson
First constructed in 1928, it’s the last standing structure that was once part of a sprawling Oak Park Vocational High School campus.

Canebrake Utilities issues boil water notice

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDAM Staff
Officials said around 60 - 75 houses will be affected.

Mississippi doctors form group to push back against vaccine mandates

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Witcher believes his billboard may have prompted the board of medical licensure adopting a Medical Misinformation or Disinformation policy.

UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By WDAM Staff
JCSD says the scene is still active but there is no further threat.

Lumberton man sentenced for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By WDAM Staff
A Lumberton man was sentenced to at least 12 years for two counts of sexual crimes.

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By Devin Pavlou
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama.

‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Copiah County.

‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By Sharie Nicole
He downplayed the state’s death rate, reportedly the highest, per capita, in the country.

‘Un(re)solved’ exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
“Un(re)solved” focuses on the federal investigation of more than 150 cold cases under a law enacted in 2008, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.

MSDH: 2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported on Monday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT
|
By WDAM Staff
Around 251 new cases and 11 deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

Moselle man charged in connection to stolen ATV

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By WDAM Staff
The Jones County Sheriff's Department has been searching for the suspect since early September.

Supreme Court will hear arguments in Miss. abortion case on Dec. 1

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
|
By WLBT.com Staff
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn the decades-old abortion protections established under Roe v. Wade.