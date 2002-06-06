Although born in Louisiana, and raised in Northern Virginia, Nick Ortego now calls Hattiesburg home. After attending the University of Southern Mississippi, Nick began reporting for WDAM in 2003. For

Email - kleggett@wdam.com Phone - 601-450-8303 After graduating from high school and college Karrie received the job of her dreams as a reporter and anchor at WDAM TV.

Longtime anchor of 7 On Your Side's Live at Five and Nightbeat newscasts, Steven is a veteran journalist with 30 years of experience in broadcast, print, and online media. In addition to presenting your

Mike McDaniel is a true small town Southerner from South Louisiana. He rejoined the WDAM news team in June of 2013 to serve as co-anchor of News 7 Sunrise. Before returning to WDAM he spent two and

Charles has worked at WDAM for 23 years. He was born and raised in Hattiesburg and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Radio, T.V. and Film