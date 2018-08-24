Hattiesburg, Laurel renew Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - When Tony Vance arrived at Hattiesburg High School, the football game with Laurel High School simply stood as just another game on the schedule.
"Did not have a clue," said Vance, who arrived in 2013 from Charleston High School to take over the coaching reins at Hattiesburg. "I knew there was a Little Brown Jug game (in college) between Minnesota and (Michigan), but wasn't really aware of this one.
"(Laurel) Coach (Todd) Breland called my first day, and congratulated me, and told me who he was and where he was, and that we'd be playing for The Jug, and I was like 'OK.' To me, right then, it was just another game.
"I had no idea the significance of it and what all went into it."
Vance does now, and has come to appreciate the depth of feeling The Battle for the Lil' Brown Jug generates in both the Hattiesburg and Laurel communities.
"Look, you'd like to treat it as just another game, but the reality is it's not, so you just embrace that, the pageantry of the game," Breland said. "We're all blessed, the players and coaches, just to be a part of it, so let's take it for what it is."
Mississippi's longest, continuously-played high school football rivalry began in 1922 and at 7 p.m. Saturday at D.I. Patrick Stadium, the schools will play for The Jug for the 97th time.
Laurel, which won the initial meeting 12-0, leads the overall series 48-43-5, but Hattiesburg has held the trophy for the past four years.
Last year, the Tigers rallied for a 20-14 heart-stopping victory "Between the Bricks" at Blair Stadium in Laurel in a game that wasn't decided until an interception at the HHS 3-yard line thwarted a last-minute drive that had reached Hattiesburg's 11-yard line.
"There are some games you'd like to forget," Breland said of some of the losses, "but at the same time, I've been a part of so many great games, so you have to appreciate that.
"It's never fun to lose one, but you have to appreciate it when it's a well=played hard-fought game."
Saturday's renewal will pit teams that are expected to be among the best Class 5A football squads in the state.
"Last year, they played for a state championship and we did the year before," Breland said, "so, we're both playing at a high level. I just think there's so much evenly matched, like two heavyweights going at it."
Laurel (1-0) opened with a methodical, 55-13 thrashing of Jackson Callaway High School in its season opener this past Friday, unleashing a devastating running game that piled up 327 yards.
"We've got to get ready to play probably one of the best teams in the state," Vance said.
Senior Michael Terrell ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, senior Zias Perryman went for 73 yards and two scores on just three carries and sophomore quarterback Xavier Evans added 61 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Senior quarterback Sinclair Ulmer completed 7-of-12 passes for 120 yards as the Golden Tornadoes rolled up 450 yards total offense.
"We're going to do what we do," Breland said. "Fortunately for us, we've got three, pretty good running backs (Terrell, Perryman and junior scatback Amir Smith) and a strong offensive line.
"It doesn't mean we can't pitch and catch because we certainly have those players as well, but we know what our strong points are and we're going to try and utilize that."
Hattiesburg (1-0) won their 16th consecutive regular-season game, a streak dating back to 2016, with a 45-26 victory Friday against visiting Petal High School.
Senior quarterback Jarod Conner rushed for 129 yards three touchdowns and threw for a fourth, Senior running back Drexlan Allen ran for 118 yards and senior wide out Darius Ruffin had four catches for 95 yards and touchdown.
"Now, we can turn our focus to Laurel," Allen said after the game.
And focus is what both teams will need this week to try and wall off the hype and hoopla associated with the annual throwdown.
"Yeah, you have to look at it as just another game, but it's different," Vance said. "It's The Jug game, and, certainly, you want The Jug in Hattiesburg. That's one of our top priorities.
"We wanted to get that jug back, and now we want to make sure we hold on to it, no doubt about it."
Laurel, naturally, has similar designs.
"It's definitely a pride thing," Breland said. "We want to see (The Jug) every day. We feel like this is its home and it's been away for too long."