Girl, 9, hailed a hero after saving nephew from drowning

The Obama administration memos encouraging schools to take race into account were among 24 policy documents revoked by the Justice Department for being "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law, or otherwise improper."
The ESSENCE Festival kicks off it's 24th year Thursday.
An inmate has escaped from the Holmes Humphreys Correctional Facility in Lexington. 20 year old Michael Amos is considered armed and dangerous. In addition to burglary and aggravated assault charges, Amos is facing two counts of armed robbery and felony taking of a vehicle. Holmes County Sheriff Department has requested that you call the crimestopper hotline number at (662) 834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff's Department office number at (662) 834-1511 if you know t...
Nine years ago on July 4, 2009, The McNair family remembers Steve "Air" McNair, a professional football player, a father, a son and a friend. Some people enjoy their holiday by being on the grill and enjoying community fireworks but this year for the McNair family it's different. "And this day I have no smoking meat or barbecuing anything on the Fourth of July because I don't want to go through that anymore It was painful for me," said Tim McNair. Its been 9 year...
