Girl, 9, hailed a hero after saving nephew from drowning

A Covington County family is calling a 9-year-old their hero. They said their family outing at a stream called Terrible Creek in Covington County might have turned deadly if not for the quick thinking of the little girl. (Photo source: WDAM)

Nine-year-old Sandy Caswell told the story herself. She said when she was playing last Sunday, she noticed something strange.

"At first I thought it was just a bucket from the people who were here before us," Sandy said.

But when she took a closer look, she said she saw it was her 16-month-old nephew, Dwight Malley, floating in the creek.

"I look back and I saw my nephew floating in the water," she said.

Sandy said she screamed and jumped in the creek to get him.

"But I don't even know how to swim, I was just worried about Man-man [Dwight]. All I could do was pick him up slightly and push him towards his dad," she said.

Sandy added she did the best she could to stay afloat until she made it to her nephew. Sandy's sister and Dwight's mother, Belinda Malley, said she only looked away for a second and never heard the baby in the water.

"We didn't hear a splash, we didn't hear a sound," Malley said. "We didn't hear him holler out, anything. Like I said, had she not had screamed out, we may not have seen him for them the couple of seconds that it took for her to realize it."

Malley said once she grabbed her son, she realized he was breathing and OK.

"Once I heard him crying, I put my hand on his back and I was like 'Oh, thank God,'" Malley said.

Sandy said she is grateful that her nephew is OK, and at only 9-years-old, she knows that what happened at Terrible Creek could have been a terrible ending for her family.

"We would have a totally different conversation last night about him," Sandy said.

