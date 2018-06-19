USM sends 12 to summer collegiate baseball leagues

For a dozen University of Southern Mississippi baseball players, the game goes on.

Twelve Golden Eagles are playing summer league baseball, scattered across the country on seven teams in six different amateur leagues.

Senior-to-be second baseman Storme Cooper, senior-to-be outfielder Fred Franklin, junior-to-be right-hander Alex Nelms and junior-to-be left-hander Sean Tweedy are teammates with the Acadiana Cane Cutters (Youngsville, La.) of the Texas Collegiate League.

Junior-to-be right-hander Cody Carroll is pitching for the Wareham (Mass.) Gatemen of the Cape Cod League.

Sophomore-to-be outfielder Gabe Montenegro and sophomore-to-be left-hander Jacob Weirich play for the Waynesboro (Va.) Generals of the Valley Baseball League.

Senior-to-be right-hander Jarod Wright is with the Mankato (Minn.) Moondogs of the Northwoods League.

Junior-to-be catcher Bryant Bowen and senior-to-be first baseman Erick Hoard will face one another in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Bowen is playing for the Upper Valley Nighthawks in White River Junction, Vt., while Hoard is with the Ocean State Waves in South Kingstown, R.I.

Red-shirt freshmen infielder Will McGillis and red-shirt freshman left-hander Ryan Och are teammates with the Bellingham (Wash.) Bells of the West Coast League. McGillis has been sidelined by a leg injury.

Also, junior-to-be outfielder Matt Wallner is scheduled to play for the 24-man, 2018 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

“It is an absolute honor to represent my country and play alongside the best amateur players in the world,” Wallner said in a statement. “None of this would be possible without the help of so many individuals, including my parents, coaches and teammates along the way.”

Wallner was selected to play for USA Baseball last summer, reporting to the team’s training camp before a lingering hip issue shut him down for the summer.

