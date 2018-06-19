New Hub City Transit route coming to USM campus

The University of Southern Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg are bringing a new Hub City Transit route to the Hattiesburg campus.

Hub City Transit is getting a few upgrades - including, the "Gold Route" which encompasses the Hattiesburg campus of @SouthernMiss and all faculty, staff and students riding HCT buses anywhere in the city at no cost to them.



It's a great day to be a Golden Eagle! https://t.co/hZJKxFs0AJ — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) June 19, 2018

The transit route will include 14 stops and will connect to the city’s existing network of transit routes. Southern Miss students, faculty, and staff will be able to utilize the transit for free with valid USM identification.

The route will start on July 2 with two buses running from 7:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

