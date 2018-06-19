New Hub City Transit route coming to USM campus - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

New Hub City Transit route coming to USM campus

USMTransit.jpg (Photo source: Southern Miss Now Twitter page) USMTransit.jpg (Photo source: Southern Miss Now Twitter page)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg are bringing a new Hub City Transit route to the Hattiesburg campus.

The transit route will include 14 stops and will connect to the city’s existing network of transit routes. Southern Miss students, faculty, and staff will be able to utilize the transit for free with valid USM identification.

The route will start on July 2 with two buses running from 7:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

