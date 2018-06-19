Rain possible Tuesday, but mainly to the west

A tropical disturbance is moving into the coastal areas of Texas. That means most of Tuesday's showers will stay over southwest Mississippi. (Photo source: WDAM)

A tropical disturbance is moving into the coastal areas of Texas. That means most of Tuesday's showers will stay over southwest Mississippi, although we can not rule out some isolated showers and storms here in the afternoon.

The good news is the tropical disturbance has a near zero chance of developing due to its interaction with land and dry air. What this means for us over the next few days is that we will have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two.

The real changes come by Sunday and into early next week when we see our rain chance dry up to practically nothing and our temperatures begin to approach the mid-90s. It is wise now to begin to protect yourself from the heat.

