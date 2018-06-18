A pair of Pine Belt athletes commit to SEC programs - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

A pair of Pine Belt athletes commit to SEC programs

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Perry Central’s Jaren Handy announced his commitment to play football at Auburn University on Monday.

The four-star defensive end, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, returns for his senior season with the Bulldogs this fall.

Over the weekend, Oak Grove senior John Rhys Plumlee committed to play both baseball and football at the University of Georgia.

