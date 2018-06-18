'I cannot believe he did this': Grandmother of suspect in police shooting speaks

The 46th Annual Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Banquet will be held in Jackson later this week. The banquet, sponsored by BankPlus, will be held on Friday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel off County Line Road and I-55 North, according to a MAC press release. Created in 1973, the 2018 induction class will increase the Hall of Fame's membership to 237 members. The MAC Hall of Fame Class of 2018 includes: NEVIL...More >>
Westburg hit the first grand slam in the CWS since 2010. The victory means MSU advances to the Bracket 1 final on Friday. They're 1 win away from the CWS Finals.More >>
A tropical disturbance is moving into the coastal areas of Texas. That means most of Tuesday's showers will stay over southwest MississippiMore >>
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced Tuesday that Mississippi is in line to receive $7.5 million in federal funding for opioid abuse prevention and recovery work initiatives.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
