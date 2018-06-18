Search continues for suspect accused of shooting police officer

The search continues for Victor Kirksey, who’s wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. (Photo source: WDAM)

HPD says Victor Kirksey should be considered armed and dangerous (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

The search continues for Victor Kirksey, who’s wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer. Kirksey is accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning.

HPD officials said the officer was shot in the leg. The officer was treated at Forrest General Hospital and released around 3:40 p.m.

Officials said Kirksey should be considered armed and dangerous. Kirksey was last seen in the area of West Hills Drive and Lexington Drive. Police are asking drivers to avoid West 4th Street between 38th Avenue and West Hills Avenue at this time.

If you see Kirksey, police say you should call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said one officer was shot in the leg Monday morning while trying to serve a warrant at a home on Lexington Drive. Police believe Kirksey is the man who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with any information regarding the officer shooting you can call the FBI tip line, 1-800-CallFBI. pic.twitter.com/4Vl3kblMdV — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) June 18, 2018

WDAM 7 News spoke with Kirksey's grandmother, Susan Edwards, as the search was going on. Edwards pleaded for mercy for her grandson, who she says is mentally ill.

"I never knew that Victor could ever get that serious about something. He's always been a quiet child. He never ever snapped, he's just lost it. It's unbelievable. I never thought Victor would have done something like this. He's just a child," said Edwards.

WARNING: Video below contains some strong language:

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation, are assisting in the search for Kirksey.

