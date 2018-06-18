Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custod - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search that ended in a shootout with police.

According to police, Kirksey was taken into custody in a wooded area at the end of Lexington Drive, not far from where the incident began. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies, with the help of tracking K9s, found Kirksey in the woods after a lengthy search.

Rigel said Kirksey started shooting at deputies as they approached, and the officers and deputies returned fire. Rigel said Kirksey was hit, and officers were finally able to take him into custody.

We're told Kirksey was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HPD officials said Kirksey shot an officer in the leg while a team of law enforcers was trying to serve a warrant at a home on Lexington Drive.

The ensuing manhunt included several law enforcement agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The officer has since been treated and released from Forrest General Hospital.

WDAM 7 News spoke with Kirksey's grandmother, Susan Edwards, as the search was going on. Edwards pleaded for mercy for her grandson, who she says is mentally ill.

"I never knew that Victor could ever get that serious about something. He's always been a quiet child. He never ever snapped, he's just lost it. It's unbelievable. I never thought Victor would have done something like this. He's just a child," said Edwards.

