Police: Suspects used social media to lure robbery victim

A meeting between a man and woman organized through social media ended up being a set up for an armed robbery Sunday night in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the robbery was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Parkway Boulevard.

Moore said the victim told police he had been in contact with a woman through social media and agreed to meet her in person. The man drove to Parkway Boulevard and waited to meet the woman, who was later identified as 25-year-old Tasharria Scott.

According to Moore, Scott arrived at the arranged meeting and got into the vehicle with the victim.

Police said 27-year-old Nicholas McLaurin arrived a short time later and robbed the victim at gunpoint before leaving the scene with Scott. Moore said McLaurin and Scott were later arrested during a traffic stop.

McLaurin is charged with armed robbery. Scott is charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery. They are both being held at the Forrest County Jail.

Moore said the investigation is ongoing.

